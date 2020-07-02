Mount Union football cuts regular season schedule to 9 conference games

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mount Union football team will cut its 2020 regular season schedule down to nine conference games, starting on September 19.

The Purple Raiders are one of 10 teams in the Ohio Athletic Conference, which announced their plan for all fall sports on Thursday. According to the OAC, football, soccer and volleyball will play conference-only competition this year, while cross country, golf and tennis are permitted to play outside of the league.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes is of utmost concern as well as our campuses and the communities they are in,” said OAC Commissioner Tim Gleason in a press release. “We believe we have reached a great balance of health and safety while at the same time providing a vibrant sports schedule for the student-athletes.”

Mount Union, which has won 13 National Championships and 30 conference titles in football, will play the following nine-game regular schedule this season, with all game set for kickoff at 1:30 p.m.: