ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (WKBN) — In a battle of two 14-0 teams for the NCAA Division III Championship, No. 2 Mount Union fell to No. 1 North Central 28-21 despite a late push in the Stagg Bowl.

After falling behind 21-0 just four seconds into the fourth quarter, the Purple Raiders rattled off 14 straight points to pull within one score of the Cardinals with 3:34 left in the game, but would never get closer.

Mount Union quarterback Braxton Plunk completed 26 of 36 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing touchdown.

Wayne Ruby Jr. led the Purple Raiders once again in receiving, catching 8 balls for 109 yards and a touchdown.

Mount Union finishes the season 14-1 after playing for the NCAA DIII championship for the 22nd time.

Mount Union head coach Geoff Dartt suffered just his second career loss in three seasons with the Purple Raiders. His career record stands at 31-2.