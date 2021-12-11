ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – No. 4 Mount Union fell to No. 1 North Central 26-13 in the Division III national semifinals Saturday.

Jaden Manley put the Purple Raiders on the board early in the first. The Cardinals then scored 26 straight points. Manley found the end zone once again in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 26-13.

Mount Union’s Braxton Plunk went 19-33, throwing for 204 yards and two scores. Manley finished with 65 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

North Central ran for 292 yards on 51 carries, marking the most rushing yards Mount Union has allowed in 48 games.

Mount Union finishes the season with a 13-1 record. 13-0 North Central advances to next week’s Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.