FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WKBN) – The Mount Union men’s basketball team saw its second half lead slip away as the Purple Raiders fell to Christopher Newport (VA) 74-72 in the Division III National Championship on Saturday.

The Purple Raiders led for the majority of the game until the Captains took a 50-49 lead with under 10 minutes to go, their first since it was 2-0 early in the first half.

Christopher Newport would open a two possession lead down the stretch, but Mount Union would cut it to just a one point game with under a minute to go.

Down one, the Purple Raiders would take a 70-69 lead on a Christian Parker bucket with 17 seconds to go.

The Captains would answer right back as Ty Henderson would complete a 3-point play to give CNU a 72-70 lead with 13.4 seconds left in regulation.

On the ensuing possession, Parker would tie the game on a bucket inside the lane to make it 72-72 with just four seconds left.

But the Captains would grab the win on a Trey Barber lay-up as time expired to crush Mount Union’s championship hopes.

The Purple Raiders feature three local players led by McDonald grad Braden Poole, who finished with four points. Poole has played five seasons with Mount Union, appearing in 128 games.

Cardinal Mooney grad Mick Hergenrother and Canfield product Zane Muckleroy are also on the Mount roster.

Christian Parker led the Purple Raiders with 31 points.

Mount Union was playing in the title game for the first time in school history and finish the season at 30-3.