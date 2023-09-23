ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – Mount Union football scored the fourth most points in a single game in program history in a 74-7 win on Saturday over Muskingum.

The number two ranked Purple Raiders jumped out to a quick 28-0 lead after the first quarter thanks to two pick-six interception touchdowns by Josh Jones and former Crestview standout Brandon Yanssens.

Yanssens finished the day tied for a team-high eight tackles and two interceptions as the team tied a record for most interceptions in a game (4).

Mount Union quarterback Braxton Plunk completed 12 of 17 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns, while former West Branch quarterback TJ Deshields completed 2 of 3 passes for 19 yards in relief.

The rushing attack put up 334 yards on 40 rushing attempts and four of the teams seven offensive touchdowns while the team took a 54-0 lead before finally surrendering a touchdown.

After improving to 3-0 on the season, the Purple Raiders will next host Ohio Northern next Saturday, Sept. 30, for Alumni Weekend and Homecoming.