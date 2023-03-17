FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WKBN) – Mount Union is one win shy of winning their first Division III Mens Basketball National Championship.

On Thursday, the Purple Raiders stormed back from trailing by as many as 20 in the first half to post an 83-79 victory over Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Christian Parker paced Mount Union with 29 points and 11 rebounds while Jeffery Mansfield added 20 points and 8 boards.

The Purple Raiders (30-2) are seeking their 15th victory in a row when they’ll square off against Christopher Newport on Saturday in the title tilt.

Jahn Hines (22) and Trey Barber (21) combined for 43 points in the Captains’ Final Four win over Swarthmore, 69-66. Hines reached the 1,000-point mark for his career in the second half.

The Captains (29-3) will be playing for the university’s third national title in the past year and a half. The women’s soccer and softball teams won national titles during the 2021-22 seasons, respectively.

2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Division III National Championship

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4 p.m.

Christopher Newport (29-3) vs. Mount Union (30-2) at Fort Wayne, IN

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Purple Raiders, 83.9; Captains, 78.3

Scoring Defense: Captains, 64.5; Purple Raiders, 70.1

Rebounding: Captains, 42.1; Purple Raiders, 38.6

Turnovers: Purple Raiders, 11.7; Captains, 12.5

Three-Point Percentage: Purple Raiders, 35.6%; Captains, 35.1%

Free Throw Percentage: Purple Raiders, 67.0%; Captains, 64.4%

Post Season History

Final Four Appearances: Christopher Newport, 3 (2023, 2019, 2016); Mount Union, 1 (2023)

National Championships: Christopher Newport, 0; Mount Union, 0

Getting to know the Captains

-The university is located in Newport News, Virginia.

-Coached by John Krikorian, who’s in his 12th season at the helm of Christopher Newport, the Captains have averaged 25 wins over the last 11 years.

-Christopher Newport has won 14 consecutive games.

-The Captains have held 25 opponents to 70 points or less this season (24-1).

-The Captains feature three players who are averaging double-digits led by Hines’ 17.2 scoring average. Hines also has hauled down 5.6 caroms per contest. Trey Barber has scored 13.1 points per game and 7.9 rebounds. He also has shot 54.7% from the floor. Matthew Brodie has connected on 57 of 150 3-point attempts (38.0%) to score 11.5 points per game.

Recent Division III Champions

2022 – Randolph-Macon

2019 – Wisconsin-Oshkosh

2018 – Nebraska-Wesleyan

2017 – Babson

2016 – St. Thomas (MN)

2015 – Wisconsin-Stevens Point

2014 – Wisconsin-Whitewater

2013 – Amherst

2012 – Wisconsin-Whitewater

2011 – St. Thomas (MN)

2010 – Wisconsin-Stevens Point