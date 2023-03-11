ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time in school history, the Mount Union Purple Raiders men’s basketball team is headed to the Division III Final Four after a 78-67 win over Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

The Raiders were led by Christian Parker’s monster day, as he scored a game-high 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to go with it.

Jeffrey Mansfield pitched in 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists and Collen Gurley also added 12 points, while former McDonald standout Braedon Poole also reached double figures, registering 10 points in the win.

The Raiders improve to 29-2 on the season and now have a 13-game winning streak after the Elite Eight victory.

Mount Union will play in the DIII Final Four on Thursday, March 16, against Wisconsin-Whitewater in Fort Wayne, Indiana.