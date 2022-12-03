DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – #2 Mount Union (13-0) will advance to the NCAA DIII Football Semifinals after a 22-6 win over #8 Delaware Valley (12-1).

Mount Union senior wide receiver Wayne Ruby Jr. lead the Purple Raiders in receiving again with 10 catches for 143 yards and a touchdown. Ruby Jr. has now caught a touchdown in all 13 games this season.

Quarterback Braxton Plunk completed 19 of 28 passes for 206 yards and 2 touchdowns. On the ground, Deandre Parker carried the ball 28 times for 136 yards and a score.

One the defensive side, the Purple Raiders held Delaware Valley to just 76 rushing yards and 163 total yards, while sacking the quarterback five times on the day.

Mount Union will face off against Wartburg (13-0) in the NCAA semifinals on December 10 with the time yet to be announced.