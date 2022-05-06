CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) – Continuous rain has postponed the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds series opener on Friday.

The game was originally scheduled for 6:40 p.m. but was delayed by the Reds until 7:00 p.m. when the official announcement of a postponement was made.

The game will be rescheduled as a split doubleheader for July 7.

Game one of the doubleheader is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. while Game two’s first pitch will be at 7:10 p.m.

The Pirates’ JT Brubaker was slated to start Friday night, the two teams are back in action on Saturday with game time scheduled for 12:35 p.m.