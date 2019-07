The games have been rescheduled for Friday July 5th

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland-Boardman 8-10 year-old softball game and subsequent championship game against Canfield originally scheduled for Wednesday night were postponed due to rain.

The games have been rescheduled for a 6PM start on Friday, 7/5, on Field S-2 at the Field of Dreams.