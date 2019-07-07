Mother Nature dampens series opener between Scrappers and Crosscutters

The Scrappers and Crosscutters series opener was postponed Sunday due to rain

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers and Williamsport Crosscutters were scheduled to open a series Sunday at Eastwood Field, but Mother Nature won the day as rain forced the game to be postponed.

The two teams will now play a doubleheader on Monday at Eastwood Field with first pitch in Game 1 slated for 6:05PM.

Game 2 will start shortly after Game 1, both games will be 7 innings.

Anyone with tickets to Sunday’s game can exchange them at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field for tickets of equal or lesser value to any 2019 regular season home game.