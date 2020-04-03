Most Valuable Penguin: Youngstown State junior named team MVP

Chelsea Olson started all 30 games and then led the Penguins in scoring this year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State junior Chelsea Olson has been named the Coach Ed DiGregorio Most Valuable Player for the 2019-20 season.

“Chelsea has grown so much every year and become an outstanding all-around player,” said YSU head coach John Barnes. “She is such an integral part of our program and literally does it all for the team. Being voted First-Team All-Horizon League is such a fantastic honor and just shows how much respect she gets from around the league and how far she has come. The sky is the limit for her next year!”

Olson started all 30 games for the Penguins this season, then led the team in scoring with over 12 points per game. The junior guard also led YSU in assists (87), steals (35), blocks (25) and rebounds (217).

Olsen was a First-Team All-Horizon League selection and ranked eighth in the league in scoring.

The YSU women’s basketball team also named freshman Taylor Petit as their Defensive Player of the Year, freshman Quinece Hatcher as the Sixth Player of the Year, freshman Maddie Schires was named Newcomer of the Year and junior McKenah Peters was honored as the Belleria Struthers Team Impact Player of the Year.

The awards were announced this past week on the team’s social media accounts in lieu of the annual team banquet that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.