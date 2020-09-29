‘Most fun I have ever had’: Marco Ferry leading Leetonia back to glory days

Leetonia is 5-0 for the first time since 2008, led by senior running back Marco Ferry who has over 1,000 yards rushing this season

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – In Marco Ferry’s freshman year at Leetonia four years ago, the Bears went 0-10. Now four years later, Ferry and Leetonia are 5-0, and ranked 10th in the latest Division VII AP poll.

“Most fun I have ever had in a football season definitely,” Ferry says. “Zero- 12, everyone just said whatever Leetonia, we are going to come in and do what we do, but now I think a lot of teams respect us and fear us. And I am really happy to turnaround something like that.”

“Really it is an amazing thing if you think about it because it hasn’t been all that much time,” said head coach Paul Hulea. “And it is those guys their leadership has been outstanding, their work habits have been outstanding.”

Ferry has a lot to do with that turnaround. He has over 1,000 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns through five games this season, and last year, he rushed for 1,900 yards and 23 touchdowns despite defenses keying in on the Bears ground game.

“Well they are definitely thinking run first,” Hulea said “It is nice to see what we have been able to accomplish against some of the fronts we have run up against this year.”

“It is not just the same plays over and over” Ferry said. “We find out where there are some weak spots and make some new plays for them. My guys do their homework, they watch film, they study, they do a good job.”

Ferry is a bit of a football junkie, he tells Sports Team 27 that he watches college games on Saturday and then NFL games on Sunday, something he is using to his advantage. Taking what he sees players do Saturday and Sunday on TV and using it for himself on Friday nights.

“It definitely helps a lot,” Ferry said. “They come out with a lot of moves that I would never think of. To kind of do some drills, I see the drills they do so I try and replicate them in the offseason. So just watching them running the ball and their advice has really made me a good player.”

Leetonia matches up with United this week, a win for the Bears and they would clinch at least a share of the EOAC title.

