EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Wyatt Morris scored three rushing touchdowns Friday night as Southern bounced back from their first loss of the season in a 45-0 victory over East Palestine.

Cooper Edmiston ran two scores for the Indians as well in the game.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Southern (8-1) will host United in their regular season finale next week. East Palestine (1-8) will visit Valley Christian.