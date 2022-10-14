EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Wyatt Morris scored three rushing touchdowns Friday night as Southern bounced back from their first loss of the season in a 45-0 victory over East Palestine.
Cooper Edmiston ran two scores for the Indians as well in the game.
Southern (8-1) will host United in their regular season finale next week. East Palestine (1-8) will visit Valley Christian.
