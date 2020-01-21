Morris, Randle lead Knicks past Cavs 106-86

CLEVELAND (AP) – Marcus Morris Sr. and Julius Randle each scored 19 points and the New York Knicks used a strong second half to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-86. New York trailed by one at halftime in a matchup between teams at the bottom of the standings but took over in the third quarter, outscoring Cleveland 30-14. The Cavaliers have lost 10 of 12 and five straight. Both teams are 12-32 and lead only Atlanta in the Eastern Conference. Tristan Thompson had 22 rebounds for Cleveland.

