Morris leads Knicks past Cavaliers 139-134 in overtime

CLEVELAND (AP) – Marcus Morris Sr. scored 26 points, including a key jumper in overtime, and the New York Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 139-134. Morris’ basket from the left wing gave New York a 135-134 lead with a minute to play. He added another jumper and two free throws to help put the game away. Kevin Love had 33 points and 13 rebounds in possibly his final home game with Cleveland. But the Cavaliers lost for the 11th time in 12 games.
