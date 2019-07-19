More than just a pocket passer, Sharon’s Voytik looking to expand his game

Lane Voytik has accounted for well over 5,000 yards and 60 touchdowns over the last two seasons

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Our WKBN Big 22 was dominated last year by seniors. In fact, the only returning player from last year’s class is Sharon quarterback Lane Voytik.

“He’s everything you want. He’s really good at football. He eats it up. He loves it. He’s always here. He’s always asking questions. ‘How can I get better? What can I do?'” said Sharon head coach Jason McElhaney. “And when your best players are your hardest workers, that makes things easier as a coach.”

“Honestly, this year, I feel like I’ve gained a lot more confidence, especially with my receivers and everything,” Voytik said.”I feel like I can actually do whatever I want almost.”

Voytik led the entire county in passing last year and over the last two seasons, has already accounted for well over 5,000 yards and more than 60 touchdowns. This year, the Tigers also return three of his top four receivers.

But Voytik is out to prove something else this year. He wants to be known as more than just a pocket passer and has spent the offseason working hard to improve his ground game.

“That’ll be part of our gameplan,” McElhaney said. “And I think he has a little bit of a chip, too, because of what he gets told but he’s not a statue. The kid’s a good athlete so that will be part of what we do.”

“I always had a chip on my shoulder,” Voytik said. “I feel like I had a lot of doubters and I just play like that. I don’t really talk. I just play. And I want to win so bad. I want to win as much as anybody else and that’s just how I am. I play to win.”