More than Football: Liberty building leaders on and off-the-field in 2020

Liberty head coach Chet Allen is hoping to build more leadership in his players, helping the Leopards in football and in life

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty suffered their first losing season in four years in 2019, finishing just 3-7, dropping four of their last five games. Now the Leopards are trying to put last year’s struggles behind them.

“We have the pieces and parts,” said head coach Chet Allen. “It is just getting these guys focused enough and giving their best effort, be discipline and do this stuff the right way.”

Allen brings back an experienced backfield in 2020. The one-two punch of Carter Coman and Donte Venters will lead the Leopards offense this season, which is moving ahead of schedule so far.

“I have been conditioning here since seventh grade,” senior running back Carter Coman said. “And I have never seen us practice this well, this early in the season, so I am very excited.”

“Different guys are stepping up,” Allen said. “Different guys are holding the others accountable, different guys are leading.”

And developing leaders is something Allen isn’t just doing from a football standpoint.

“That is what we are trying to build here,” Allen said. “We are trying to get them ready for the next level. Whether it be in sports or in life. Tell these guys all the time be coachable. Because once you hit that adulthood and you have to be coachable, then your livelihood is probably at stake.”

“It means a lot because I am going to take this with me after my high school days,” junior running back Donte Venters said. “Everything he said, just teaching us about life. It is real important, because if you want to win you have to work for it. You cannot be lazy and expect to have playoff hopes, that is not how it works. And that is life too.”