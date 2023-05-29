COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – After 137 local athletes from 30 different local high schools qualified for the OHSAA State Track & Field Tournament this weekend, there is set to be plenty of Valley representation in Columbus.

The State Tournament will take place June 2 and 3 at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the campus of The Ohio State University.

The following individuals and teams have qualified this season:

DIVISION I – GIRLS

100 Meter Hurdles – Jameire Honzu, 11, Warren Harding

300 Meter Hurdles – De’Aunee Thompson, 11, Austintown Fitch

Shot Put – Courtney Clark, 12, Howland / Lexus Solarz, 12, Howland

Discus Throw – Lexus Solarz, 12, Howland

DIVISION I – BOYS

110 Meter Hurdles – Nick Tibolla, 12, Austintown Fitch

300 Meter Hurdles – Logan Thompson, 12, Boardman

4×100 Meter Relay – Warren Harding (Chandler Jackson, JaVontae Jones, Donovan Salero-McCoy, Antonio Smith) / Austintown Fitch (Jayden Eley, Dan Evans, Gianni Maley, Nick Tibolla)

Pole Vault – Harrison Spalding, 11, Austintown Fitch

Discus Throw – Tyler Cherne, 12, Boardman

High Jump – Connor Durig, 12, Howland

DIVISION II – GIRLS

100 Meter Hurdles – Ava Litter, 11, Canfield

300 Meter Hurdles – Stasia Hall, 12, Lakeview / Ava Litter, 11, Canfield

100 Meter Dash – Siesha Triplett, 12, Girard

200 Meter Dash – Siesha Triplett, 12, Girard

400 Meter Dash – Sophia Gregory, 11, West Branch

800 Meter Run – Maggie Hall, 10, Salem

1600 Meter Run – Maggie Hall, 10, Salem

3200 Meter Run – Megan Stafford, 11, Salem

4×100 Meter Relay – Girard (Olivia Coman, Mia Malito, Ar’Marna Wilson, Sieasia Triplett)

4×200 Meter Relay – West Branch (Lauren Gossett, Sophia Gregory, Zoe Sanders, Kennedy Berger) / Girard (Ar’Marna Wilson, Sieasia Triplett, Airianna Clardy, Olivia Coman)

4×400 Meter Relay – Lakeview (Lexi Busefink, Eliza Farr, Stasia Hall, Brooke Schneider) / Salem (Annika Murray, Maggie Hopple, Maggie Hall, Ella Double)

4×800 Meter Relay – Salem (Ella Double, Maggie Hopple, Megan Stafford, Maggie Hall)

High Jump – Mia Malito, 11, Girard

Long Jump – Rylee Hutton, 11, Salem

Discus Throw – Kennady Grace, 11, Champion / Kaylee Carlisle, 11, Salem

Shot Put – Makenna Rudy, 12, Salem

DIVISION II – BOYS

110 Meter Hurdles – Nic Bengala, 12 Girard

300 Meter Hurdles – Nic Bengala, 12 Girard

200 Meter Dash – Dwayne Moody, 11, Liberty

800 Meter Run – Will Madison, 11, Salem

4×100 Meter Relay – Girard (Nic Bengala, Domenico Simone, Anthony Bengala, Stephen Sims)

4×400 Meter Relay – East Liverpool (Quintin Conrad, Julius Jones, Maddox Roach, Gavin Wright) / South Range (Logan Butcher, Hudson Moorefield, Gaven Nagy, Ayden Leon)

Discus Throw – Ryan Kamperman, 12, Salem

DIVISION III – GIRLS

100 Meter Hurdles – Ava Hulett, 10, Mineral Ridge

300 Meter Hurdles – Ava Vecchione, 11, Springfield / Sammy Rotunno, 10, Cardinal Mooney

100 Meter Dash – Melinda Brown, 12, McDonald

200 Meter Dash – Ava Vecchione, 11, Springfield / Jessica Hansen, 9, McDonald

400 Meter Dash – Sophia Diorio, 11, Cardinal Mooney

800 Meter Run – Megan Hipple, 12, McDonald / Sophia Yon, 11, Lowellville

1600 Meter Run – Caleigh Richards, 11, Maplewood / Megan Hipple, 12, McDonald

3200 Meter Run – Caleigh Richards, 11, Maplewood / Megan Hipple, 12, McDonald / Rebecca Geiss, 9, Heartland Christian

4×100 Meter Relay – Springfield (Vecchione, Graciella Ebert, Cali Matey, Emma Sanders)

4×200 Meter Relay – Springfield (Vecchione, Ebert, Matey, Sanders) / McDonald (Brown, Rita Domitrovich, Kylie Flere, Hansen) / Cardinal Mooney (Diorio, Rotunno, Talecia Huff, My’Kayala Jones)

4×400 Meter Relay – Cardinal Mooney (Diorio, Rotunno, Talecia Huff, My’Kiah Jones) / McDonald (Lillian Cappuzzello, Domitrovich, Flere, Juliana Krumpak)

4×800 Meter Relay – McDonald (Cappuzzello, Domitrovich, Flere, Krumpak)

High Jump – Mia Lee, 12, East Palestine / My’Kayla Jones, 12, Cardinal Mooney

Long Jump – Abbey Grimm, 9, Chalker

Shot Put – Grace Bundy, 11, McDonald

Discus Throw – Olivia Booth, 12, Mineral Ridge / Emma Bundy, 9, McDonald / Grace Bundy, 11, McDonald / Maddy Jones, 9, Southern Local / Chloe Simeon, 12, Mathews

DIVISION III – BOYS

110 Meter Hurdles – David Blackmon, 11, LaBrae / Michael Ballone, 11, Lowellville / Zy’Aire Hill, 12, Cardinal Mooney

300 Meter Hurdles – LaBrae / Michael Ballone, 11, Lowellville

100 Meter Dash – Aiden Jones, 11, Brookfield / Christian Davis, 10, Brookfield

200 Meter Dash – Aiden Jones, 11, Brookfield / Drew Modelski, 9, Lowellville

400 Meter Dash – Christian Davis, 10, Brookfield / Noah Esler, 10, Warren JFK

800 Meter Run – Kaleb Nastari, 12, United Local / Alex Donaldson, 11, Maplewood / Bryson Himes, 12, Maplewood

1600 Meter Run – Alex Donaldson, 11, Maplewood

4×100 Meter Relay – Valley Christian (Marquez Gibbs, VeShun Gurley, Jhordan Peete, Phillip Spradely) / Lowellville (Vinny Ballone, Braylen Dabney, Tylin Dabney, Modelski) / Columbiana (Caleb Buchheit, Joseph Guido, Aiden Radcliff, Liam Surgenavic) / Cardinal Mooney (Dennis Clark, Tyon Flowers, John Jones, De’Andre Riley)

4×200 Meter Relay – Lowellville (Vinny Ballone, Tylin Dabney, Josh Pazel, Modelski) / Campbell (Kenneth Addison, Michael Mesaros, Enrique Pitre, Kevin Timlin) / Springfield (Isaac LaMorticella, Hayden Pavlock, Dylan Sheely, Matt Wymer)

4×400 Meter Relay – United Local (Jenson Baker, Nick Hardgrove, Wyatt Medure, Nastari) / Lowellville (V. Ballone, M.Ballone, B. Dabney, Matt Lucido) / Springfield (LaMorticella, Sheely, Aiden Appel, Sean Guerriero)

4×800 Meter Relay – Maplewood (Donaldson, Brandon Calderwood, Andrew Donaldson, Himes) / United Local (Andrew Frase, Brayden Ganslein, Medure, Nastari) / McDonald (Joey Cappuzzello, Caleb Domitrovich, Carson Klase, Juan Villanueva)

Long Jump – Rocco Crawford, 11, Columbiana / Joseph Guido, 12, Columbiana

Shot Put – Ryan Tetrick, 12, Brookfield / Jack Reckard, 10, McDonald / Kyle Crown, 12, McDonald / Gavin Tribelo, 12, Southern Local

Discus Throw – Jack Reckard, 10, McDonald / Danny Gray, 12, McDonald / Anthony Lucente, 12, Lowellville / Joseph Linkesh, 10, Mathews

The list is subject to change based on OHSAA corrections before Wednesday, May 31, ahead of this weekend’s events.