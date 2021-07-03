More reinforcements coming for Cleveland Indians as team activates catcher

Cleveland Indians’ Roberto Perez looks to the mound during a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Cleveland, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have activated Roberto Perez off the 60-day injured list ahead of the Tribe’s game with the Houston Astros Saturday night.

Perez was placed on the 60-day injured list after injuring his finger May 3.

He has hit just .131 with the Tribe this season with three home runs and nine RBIs.

During his rehab appearances with Akron and Columbus, Perez went just 2-for-15 with four walks.

First-pitch for the Indians and Astros is slated for 7:15 p.m. at Progressive Field on FOX Youngstown.

