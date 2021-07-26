‘More good in the world than evil’: Indians pitcher thanks fans following social media threats to family

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Nick Wittgren waits for Tampa Bay Rays’ Ji-Man Choi to run the bases on a three-run home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 23, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Indians pitcher Nick Wittgren took to Twitter Monday to thank fans for their support following reported social media threats aimed at him and his family.

The threatening messages appeared after a rough pitching outing in the ninth inning Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays led to a 10-5 loss. Wittgren’s wife Ashley posted on Twitter Saturday that her husband having a bad day at work was no excuse to send him messages threatening his family and children.

But since then, the outpouring of love has been palpable and today, Wittgren told fans: “You guys are truly appreciated.”

Today’s post was a double down on Wittgren pointing out this case is not unusual.

“It’s happened to 90% of players I know and basically after every bad outing a player has,” he said in a Saturday tweet. “But there is nothing normal about threatening someone and their families lives.”

The Indians weighed in on the reported threats, sending FOX 8 a statement Saturday night saying “we continue to work through all available security channels in an ongoing attempt to identify individuals who engage in this type of behavior towards our future.”