More fans allowed at Cleveland Cavaliers home games

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health is allowing more fans to attend Cleveland Cavaliers games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Governor Mike DeWine has approved 14% capacity, which is about 2,720 seats.

This is up from 300 seats at the start of the season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers had to submit a proposal to ODH for the increase.

ODH listed the following as reasons for the approval:

Engagement of an environmental testing vendor

Increased HVAC outdoor air exchanges from two to three before the facility is occupied, which complies with best practices from the NBA and the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers.

HEPA filters installed in each enclosed hospitality suite with a MERV rating of 13 or better.

Enhanced crowd management and flow through the use of crowd intelligence software Armored Things.

Continued use of UV-C germicidal lights installed in building air handler units to disinfect HVAC airstreams.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse can seat 19,432 people.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of 10 NBA teams allowing fans so far this season, according to NBA.com.