More Cleveland Browns players show frustration with team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Mathematically, the Cleveland Browns still have a shot at the playoffs, but if the team plays like they did last night and many other Sundays, do fans want to see extra games from this team?

The Sunday Night Football AFC North showdown was brimming with mistakes for both the Ravens and the Browns.

But Baltimore got it done, handing Cleveland their 6th loss of the season, despite Lamar Jackson’s career-high 4 interceptions.

“Defensively we played well enough to win the football game,” said former Cleveland Browns running back Greg Pruitt.

While the defense kept Cleveland in the game, the floundering offense couldn’t get in the end zone.

“It’s very frustrating to not score enough,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanksi said after the game.

The final score was 16-10 Baltimore.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was 18 for 37.

“What we’re seeing is a Baker Mayfield that’s playing hurt,” said Pruitt.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 28: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after the Browns failed to convert on third down against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Baker said he “felt a lot better physically” than he had been.

Pruitt says Baker’s injuries are hurting his performance.

“That takes away from the game,” he told FOX 8 News in the Morning.

“The game requires 100% concentration.”

Pruitt often says the Browns should rely more on the run game.

“You gotta make a better effort to run the football,” Pruitt said.

The Browns put up 36 rushing yards with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 28: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns hands off to Nick Chubb #24 during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

“They were not happy,” Pruitt shared.

“They were not happy on the sidelines talking about Chubb and Hunt.

“We’re just not doing a good enough job and it starts with me,” Stefanski said after the game.

Pruitt says that’s not good enough.

“He volunteered to take the blame, but that don’t make me feel better,” he said.

“I want him to take the blame and do some change.”

Pruitt’s words likely a similar sentiment among fans.

The Browns head into a bye week, which gives them extra time to prepare for the team they just played.

“How will they answer that defensive plan by Baltimore?” Pruitt said.

The Browns (6-6) host the Ravens (8-3) Sunday, Dec. 12 at 1 p.m.

Cleveland remains at the bottom of the division.

TE Harrison Bryant will undergo an MRI for an ankle injury Monday.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 28: Jack Conklin #78 of the Cleveland Browns is injured during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

RT Jack Conklin, who just returned from an elbow injury, will get an MRI for a knee injury.