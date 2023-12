AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- South Range boys basketball rallies from being down 8 points in the first quarter, beats Fitch, 63-61.

South Range’s Landon Moore had a team high 34 points and Luke Rohan scored 15 points. While Fitch’s Marcel Finkley and Deshawn Vaughn led their team in scoring, each having 16 points.

Next, South Range plays Poland, Jan. 5 and Fitch plays Warren Harding, Jan. 2.