STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range high school boys basketball dominates, Struthers and wins, 71-47.

South Ranges’ Landon Moore and Luke Rohan lead the team in scoring with 21 points each. Dylan Turvey was second in scoring for South Range with 14 points.

For Struthers, Andrew Kopnicky led the team in scoring with 14 points, while Jondel Estrada scored 13.

Struthers plays Hubbard next, on Dec. 19, while South Range plays Mohawk Area, Saturday, Dec. 16.