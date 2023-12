CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Landon Moore paced South Range with 22 points in the Raiders’ 63-38 win over Girard.

Dylan Turvey added 15 while junior Luke Rohan contributed 9 points for the Raiders.

Next up for South Range is a trip to Struthers on Friday.

Ahmad Curd led Girard with 16 points. Nick Rafferty also had 9 points for the Indians.

The Indians will welcome Poland on Friday.