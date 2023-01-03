LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell snapped its three-game losing skid by defeating LaBrae, 70-54, on the road.

The Red Devils’ offensive attack featured four players who scored in double-figures led by David Moore’s 19 points. Aziyah Flores finished with 15, while Tre Thomas and Josue Rodriguez had 13 and 11, respectively.

Campbell returns home on Friday to face Champion.

The Vikings had won their last three games before Tuesday night’s setback.

LaBrae will be back at it Wednesday when it visits Bristol.