SANDUSKY, Ohio (WKBN) – Ottawa Hills blanked Cardinal Mooney 1-0 in the OHSAA Division III State Semifinals in Sandusky on Wednesday night.

Ottawa Hills lone score came on a Brandon Lingo goal with 7:09 remaining in the first half.

Cardinal Mooney ends the season with a record of 17-4-1.

Ottawa Hills improves to 18-4-1 and advances to face the winner of Yellow Springs/Grandview Heights in the Division III State Championship game on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Lower.com field in Columbus.