Mooney’s Fulton excited for Big Ten season after redshirting at Michigan State

Former Cardinal Mooney linebacker Luke Fulton is working out at home and staying connected with his team online as they adjust to a new coaching staff

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Luke Fulton was a dominant inside linebacker at Cardinal Mooney who is now coming off his redshirt freshman season at Michigan State.

“You really don’t notice the little things about football and the way that everything is until you get there,” Fulton said. “When I got there, you’re [always] working. At practice, you’re going hard against the ones. If you’re redshirting, you’re getting to go against the ones every single day. It makes you better.”

Fulton was recruited by legendary coach Mark Dantonio, who retired in February. A few weeks later, he was replaced by Mel Tucker, a rising star in the coaching ranks who played his college ball at Wisconsin.

“We haven’t been around Coach Tucker as much as I’d like but so far so good,” Fulton said. “I really like the new staff, he’s bringing a lot of great energy in.”

No spring practice with a new coaching staff is not an easy transition, but Fulton said they’re taking it all in stride and staying connected with team Zoom meetings four times a week.

“There are little changes here and there,” Fulton said. “I think a big thing with a new staff is, a lot of times you’re running the same things you would with another defense but it’s not called the same thing or your alignment might be a little bit different.”

Fulton said he spends over 20 hours a week on football activities, from film and meetings to running and lifting. The linebacker competition is wide open entering the fall, where the Spartans hope to turn things around following a 7-6 season in 2019.

“I’m just chomping right now to get out there,” Fulton said. “I mean, last season didn’t go the way that we wanted, plain and simple just didn’t go how we wanted. This year, everybody’s just got that fire lit under them. We’re ready.”