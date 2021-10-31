Mooney’s Fred Holden key in Louisville’s tournament runs in the late-60s

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WKBN) – Fred Holden played basketball at Cardinal Mooney for Ron Stoops in the early-1960s before being recruited by then-assistant coach Joe Dormo at Louisville. Holden played his first two seasons for the Cardinals for the legendary-Peck Hickman, who in 23-years never had a losing season at Louisville. Coach Dormo took over in 1967 as the school’s head basketball coach.

Louisville posted a winning percentage of 73.2% with Holden on the team. The Cardinals won back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference championships in 1967 and in 1968.

Fred scored double-figures and shot better than 75% from the free throw line in each of his three seasons at Louisville.

Holden was on his way to scoring 1,000-points until an injury sidelined him from competing in 6 games during his senior season. Fred finished with 962 points in 75 games (12.8 ppg).

In the 1968 NBA Draft, the Chicago Bulls selected Holden in the 16th round.

Fred Holden, G/Louisville

Career: 75 games played; 12.8 ppg, 80.5% FT; 47.3% FG

Tournament Games

Mar. 17, 1968 (NCAA Tournament) – Cardinals 93 Kansas State 63

Mar. 15, 1968 (NCAA Tournament) – Houston 91 Cardinals 75

Mar. 18, 1967 (NCAA Tournament) – Kansas 70 Cardinals 68

Mar. 17, 1967 (NCAA Tournament) – SMU 83 Cardinals 81

Mar. 12, 1966 (NIT Tournament) – Boston College 96 Cardinals 90 (3 OT)

Countdown to College Basketball

October 30 – Duquense’s success rose with Somerset on the court

October 31 – Holden from Mooney guides Louisville to tournament

November 1 – Farrell’s two-way star drafted by NBA and NFL

November 2 – Harding’s Davis drafted in 1st round of NBA Draft

November 3 – Marin shines at Duke and in the NBA

November 4 – Rayen’s Jones makes name for himself in Mountain State

November 5 – Liberty grad put together solid career at Duke

November 6 – Augustin helps lead Providence back to prominence

November 7 – Potter great goes to Big East; later helps YSU to a 19-win year

November 8 – Boardman’s Dials named Big Ten Player of the Year