Mooney’s Fred Holden key in Louisville’s tournament runs in the late-60s

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WKBN) – Fred Holden played basketball at Cardinal Mooney for Ron Stoops in the early-1960s before being recruited by then-assistant coach Joe Dormo at Louisville. Holden played his first two seasons for the Cardinals for the legendary-Peck Hickman, who in 23-years never had a losing season at Louisville. Coach Dormo took over in 1967 as the school’s head basketball coach.
Louisville posted a winning percentage of 73.2% with Holden on the team. The Cardinals won back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference championships in 1967 and in 1968.
Fred scored double-figures and shot better than 75% from the free throw line in each of his three seasons at Louisville.
Holden was on his way to scoring 1,000-points until an injury sidelined him from competing in 6 games during his senior season. Fred finished with 962 points in 75 games (12.8 ppg).
In the 1968 NBA Draft, the Chicago Bulls selected Holden in the 16th round.
Fred Holden, G/Louisville
Career: 75 games played; 12.8 ppg, 80.5% FT; 47.3% FG
Tournament Games
Mar. 17, 1968 (NCAA Tournament) – Cardinals 93 Kansas State 63
Mar. 15, 1968 (NCAA Tournament) – Houston 91 Cardinals 75
Mar. 18, 1967 (NCAA Tournament) – Kansas 70 Cardinals 68
Mar. 17, 1967 (NCAA Tournament) – SMU 83 Cardinals 81
Mar. 12, 1966 (NIT Tournament) – Boston College 96 Cardinals 90 (3 OT)
