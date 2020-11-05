Mooney’s dominant postseason run continues; Cardinals heading to Regional Final against South Range

In four tournament wins, Mooney has now outscored their opponents, 25-0 this postseason

CRESTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney boys soccer team is heading to the Division III Regional Championship game following a dominant 4-0 win over Norwayne Wednesday night.

In four tournament wins, Mooney has now outscored their opponents, 25-0 this postseason.

The Cardinals offense came roaring out of the gates in the first half, scoring within the first five minutes and adding two more goals in the first 40 minutes. Mooney led 3-0 at halftime.

Petros Atsas scored the game’s first goal, followed by Savvas Pizanias and Christopher Philibin. Atsas added a second goal in the second half to ice things away for the Cardinals.

Cardinal Mooney (17-2-4) advances to play South Range in the D3 Regional Championship. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 3 p.m. at South Range High School for a spot in the State Final Four.

Back on Sept. 15, Mooney and South Range played to a 1-1 draw in their only regular season meeting.