STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Mooney broke up a tied 6-6 game in the bottom of the sixth by scoring seven runs to help the Cardinals to a 13-8 victory over Beaver Local.

Mooney had Jim Campbell toss the first four innings before Cole Litman came on in relied to record the final nine outs in innings five through seven.

Logan Boyd and Gabe Saunders each had a pair of hits each. Zach Hyrb, Cameron Sweeney, Logan Boyd, Cole Litman and Jeff Brenner all scored two runs apiece.

The Cardinals are scheduled to meet Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin on Monday.

Beaver Local featured four batters who finished with two hits in Dylan Ferguson, Avery Wiegend, Micah Jones and Dorian Jackson (who also had a triple).

On Monday, the Beavers will be matched against Oak Glen at home.