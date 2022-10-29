NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney topped Warren JFK 4-0 in the Division III boys soccer District Championship game on Saturday morning at Bo Rein Stadium in Niles.

Mason Janis scored a pair of goals in the win, while Angel Alvarez and Patrick Dambrogio each added an individual goal in the win.

Warren JFK’s season comes to an end with a record of 14-4-1 overall.

Meanwhile, Cardinal Mooney improves to 15-3-1 on the season.

The Cardinals advance to face the winner of Badger/Wickliffe in the Division III Regional Semifinals on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Boardman High School.