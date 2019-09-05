Mooney volleyball sweeps rival Ursuline for 2nd win

The Cardinals handled the Irish, 25-14, 25-13, and 25-19, and improved to 2-5 on the season.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney volleyball team swept rival Ursuline, 3-0 Wednesday at Cardinal Mooney High School.

The Cardinals set the tone early and won, 25-14, 25-13, and 25-1, earning their second win of the season.

Raegan Filipowicz led the charge with 9 kills and 5 digs, along with 3 aces. Katie Hough finished with 14 assists, 6 kills, and 7 digs, and Alaina Scavina had 7 kills and 11 digs. CJ Sapp also chipped in 20 digs.

With the win, Cardinal Mooney improves to 2-5 on the season, while Ursuline drops to 2-5.