YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney girls and Ursuline boys took top honors at the Steel Valley Conference Championship track meet on Thursday evening at Cardinal Mooney High School.

The Mooney girls finished in first place with a score of 99, with the Ursuline girls finishing in second with 88 points. Chaney followed in third place with 46 points, with East rounding out the scoring with 6.

The top performers on the girls’ side included Mooney’s Sylvia Tsarnis, who won golds in the 1600m, the 800m, the 4x 800m relay, and a silver in the 4×400 m relay.

On the boys’ side, Ursuline finished in first with 106 points. Mooney followed with 790 points and Chaney finished with 44.

The top performances on the boys side included Ursuline’s Clancy Chrystal with gold medals in the 110m hurdles, the 300 meter hurdles, and the high jump.

Cardinal Mooney’s Kevon Weaver finished with gold medals in the 200m, the 4x100m relay, and the 4x200m relay. He was also a member of Mooney’s 400-meter relay which finished second.