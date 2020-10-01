Mooney-Ursuline set to resume rivalry tomorrow; statistical breakdown of the two teams

Ursuline's QB Brady Shannon is 172 passing yards shy of 1,000 for the season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mooney and Ursuline have been playing each other since 1958. Many memories have been created when these two rivals take the field. Tomorrow, should conjure up more.

Here’s a statistical breakdown of the Cardinals and the Irish through five weeks of the 2020 season:

Mooney Cardinals (1-4)

Scoring Offense: 9.4

Scoring Defense: 26.2

Individual Leaders

Passing

Pat Guerrieri – 267 yards, 47.6% (39-82), TD

Rushing

Zy’ere Rodgers – 518 yards, 5.8 avg, TD

Pat Guerrieri – 161 yards, 2.5 avg, 2 TDs

Davontae Miller – 120 yards, 6.3 avg, 2 TDs

Receiving

AJ Pecchia – 10 catches, 98 yards, 9.8 avg

Dan Lyons – 7 catches, 79 yards, 11.2 avg

Zy’ere Rodgers – 7 catches, 60 yards, 8.6 avg

QB Sacks

Will Skretta – 2

Daqua Douglass – 2

Interceptions

Pat Guerrieri – 3

Ursuline Fighting Irish (3-2)

Scoring Offense: 32.6

Scoring Defense: 22.0

Total Offense: 332.6

Rushing Offense: 139.0

Passing Offense: 193.6

Individual Leaders

Passing

Brady Shannon – 828 yards, 63.8% (60-94), 10 TDs

Rushing

Demarcus McElroy – 287 yards, 6.0 avg, 4 TDs

Dante Walker – 182 yards, 12.1 avg, 3 TDs

Trenton Hill – 144 yards, 5.5 avg, 4 TDs

Receiving

Matthew Reardon – 23 catches, 298 yards, 13.0 avg, 3 TDs

Terrell Dillworth – 12 catches, 216 yards, 18.0 avg, 2 TDs

Marc Manning – 7 catches, 95 yards, 13.6 avg, 2 TDs

Dean Boyd – 5 catches, 96 yards, 19.2 avg, 3 TDs

Jakylan Irving – 5 catches, 76 yards, 15.2 avg