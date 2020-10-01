Mooney-Ursuline set to resume rivalry tomorrow; statistical breakdown of the two teams

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mooney and Ursuline have been playing each other since 1958. Many memories have been created when these two rivals take the field. Tomorrow, should conjure up more.
Here’s a statistical breakdown of the Cardinals and the Irish through five weeks of the 2020 season:
Mooney Cardinals (1-4)
Scoring Offense: 9.4
Scoring Defense: 26.2
Individual Leaders
Passing
Pat Guerrieri – 267 yards, 47.6% (39-82), TD
Rushing
Zy’ere Rodgers – 518 yards, 5.8 avg, TD
Pat Guerrieri – 161 yards, 2.5 avg, 2 TDs
Davontae Miller – 120 yards, 6.3 avg, 2 TDs
Receiving
AJ Pecchia – 10 catches, 98 yards, 9.8 avg
Dan Lyons – 7 catches, 79 yards, 11.2 avg
Zy’ere Rodgers – 7 catches, 60 yards, 8.6 avg
QB Sacks
Will Skretta – 2
Daqua Douglass – 2
Interceptions
Pat Guerrieri – 3
Ursuline Fighting Irish (3-2)
Scoring Offense: 32.6
Scoring Defense: 22.0
Total Offense: 332.6
Rushing Offense: 139.0
Passing Offense: 193.6
Individual Leaders
Passing
Brady Shannon – 828 yards, 63.8% (60-94), 10 TDs
Rushing
Demarcus McElroy – 287 yards, 6.0 avg, 4 TDs
Dante Walker – 182 yards, 12.1 avg, 3 TDs
Trenton Hill – 144 yards, 5.5 avg, 4 TDs
Receiving
Matthew Reardon – 23 catches, 298 yards, 13.0 avg, 3 TDs
Terrell Dillworth – 12 catches, 216 yards, 18.0 avg, 2 TDs
Marc Manning – 7 catches, 95 yards, 13.6 avg, 2 TDs
Dean Boyd – 5 catches, 96 yards, 19.2 avg, 3 TDs
Jakylan Irving – 5 catches, 76 yards, 15.2 avg