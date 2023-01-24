YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ashton O’Brien, Rocco Turner and Jibri Carter combined for 52 points in Mooney’s 61-38 victory over Salem.

O’Brien led the way with 21 points on four three-point baskets. Speaking of making four shots from long distance, Turner picked up 16 points off of that many baskets from beyond the arc. Carter scored 15 also, 10 of which came in the second half.

After dropping three games in a row (to Jackson, East and Chaney), the Cardinals have now won their last three contests to get to 9-5 overall.

Next up for Mooney will be the home date on Saturday versus Harding.

The Quakers were paced by Ross Davidson (13) and Caden Swiger (12).

Salem will travel to Carrollton on Friday.