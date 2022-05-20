YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney standout Angelina Rotunno has officially signed to continue her lacrosse career at John Carroll University.

A signing ceremony was held at Cardinal Mooney High School on Friday.

This season, Rotunno eclipsed the 100-goal career mark for the Cardinals. She is looking forward to playing at the next level.

“When I went for a visit, it just felt like home,” Rotunno said. “Right away, I knew this was a place where I could fit in.”

Rotunno was also a standout in volleyball and basketball for the Cardinals.

“As a student, I will forever remember the people and the bonds I built over the years in every sport I’ve played here,” she said “My coaches have always been so good to me.”