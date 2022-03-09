YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney soccer standout Savvas Pizanias has officially signed to continue his career in the college ranks at Notre Dame College.

A signing ceremony was held at the high school on Wednesday.

“Notre Dame College felt like a great fit for me. It’s close to home and close to all of my friends, and the Mooney family” Pizanias said. “Notre Dame also has a very good soccer program with coach Carl Nolan and coach Lewis Dunne in charge. I am truly honored to have the opportunity to carry on my career with them.”

Last Fall, Pizanias appeared on all-District and all-Tri County league teams. Along the way, he helped the Cardinals to the state championship game in 2020 and the district title contest in 2021.

“Cardinal Mooney has prepared me for much of my collegiate future from academics to athletics to even the ability to communicate with such a diverse and loving group of people,” he said. “I think making it all the way to the state final will have prepared me as well because it takes a lot of hard work and discipline to make it to that point.”