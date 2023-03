STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Mooney notched its first win of the year by defeating Salem, 10-0.

Jeffrey Brenner tossed a five-inning, two-hitter while striking out nine batters.

Seven Cardinal batters had at least one hit. Logan Boyd led the way with two base hits including a double. Matt Kay and Aidan Hryb each drove in two runs apiece.

Mooney (1-1) is set to play a doubleheader against Waynedale and Triway on Saturday.

Salem (1-1) will play host to Crestview on Saturday.