YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Cardinal Mooney senior Jeffrey Brenner has been awarded the ROTC Scholarship to West Virginia University.

He was chosen out of more than 4,000 students who enroll in the school each year.

The evaluation process includes academic assessments and an hour-long, in-person interview. Brenner also underwent physical tests, where he put his athletic talent to use.

During his four years at Cardinal Mooney, Brenner was an all-state and all-Steel Valley Conference defensive end on the football field.

In addition, on the baseball diamond, Brenner has appeared on post-season teams thanks to his efforts as a pitcher, infielder and outfielder.

“With playing sports, you will fail a lot. This is the life lesson I’ve learned and you can always turn out to be a good player in the end,” Brenner said. “From playing baseball and football, you have to lead a group of men to victory like I will eventually have to do.”

Cardinal Mooney athletic director and head football coach Carl Pelini is certain that Brenner will succeed.

“Brenner has the mentality that will make him great in the military. He will be very successful and embrace any challenges that come his way and overcome them because that is the type of person he is,” Pelini said.

The scholarship to WVU is $40,000 per year for three years.