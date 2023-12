YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney boys basketball rolled past Liberty in a dominant win, 64-23.

Watch above for extended highlights.

Mooney’s Eddie Nieves scored 16 points and Nico Genova scored 14 points in the win.

Liberty’s Evan Bates scored 20 points.

Liberty plays Lakeview on Dec. 5 and Mooney plays Struthers on Dec. 7.