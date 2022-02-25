YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mooney got by a pesky Crestview bunch to post a 49-43 win to advance to the district semifinal to face Liberty on Tuesday.

Mooney (15-9) featured three double-digit scorers — Mick Hergenrother (14), Rocco Turner (12) and Jack Pepperney (11). Hergenrother scored 12 of his team-high 14 points.

For the game, the Cardinals made 14 of 17 free throws (82.4%).

Anthony Cusick connected on four three-point baskets to finish with a game-high 18 points. Jack Yerkey added 11 for the Rebels.

Crestview closes out their season at 5-18.

Division III Salem District

District Semifinals, Tuesday

Garfield (15-9) vs. Springfield (23-1)

Cardinal Mooney (15-9) vs. Liberty (16-6)