BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Five Cardinals finished with two hits as Mooney defeated West Branch, 11-2.

Zach Hyrb, Logan Boyd, Cole Litman, Jeff Brenner and Gabe Saunders all had a pair of base hits. Hyrb, Litman and Brenner all scored twice.

Litman tossed the game’s first five innings as he struck out eight and allowed just two hits.

Mooney will play against Canton Central Catholic and Canfield on Saturday while West Branch will meet University School.