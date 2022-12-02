BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – In an early season matchup, Cardinal Mooney took down the Boardman Spartans 47-38.
View highlights from the Cardinals’ win above.
It was the Spartans who got started early taking a 5-0 lead after a David D’Altorio three-pointer. D’Altorio would finish with a team-high 14 points.
But Cardinal Mooney would answer back after Nick Pregibon hit his first of three three-pointers of the game.
Pregibon would finish with 11, only to be topped by Rocco Turner’s 14 points for the Cardinals.
The Spartans drop to 1-1 while Cardinal Mooney improves to 2-0 on the season and will play at home against Urban Scholars on Tuesday.