BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – In an early season matchup, Cardinal Mooney took down the Boardman Spartans 47-38.

It was the Spartans who got started early taking a 5-0 lead after a David D’Altorio three-pointer. D’Altorio would finish with a team-high 14 points.

But Cardinal Mooney would answer back after Nick Pregibon hit his first of three three-pointers of the game.

Pregibon would finish with 11, only to be topped by Rocco Turner’s 14 points for the Cardinals.

The Spartans drop to 1-1 while Cardinal Mooney improves to 2-0 on the season and will play at home against Urban Scholars on Tuesday.