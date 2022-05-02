LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney girls lacrosse team topped Louisville 7-6 on Monday night.

Two Cardinals reached career milestones in the win.

Alyssa Ray recorded her 100th career save, while Angelina Rotunno recorded her 100th career goal.

Rotunno led the way with three goals, one assist, and five draw controls. Ella Szalay had three goals, two assists, and four draw controls.



Addison Stacy added a goal while Sarah Schaller added an assist.



Alyssa Ray piled up 14 saves in goal.



Cardinal Mooney hits the road on Tuesday against Akron St. Vincent St. Mary.