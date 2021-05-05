Mooney lacrosse standout reaches career milestone in win over Poland

Sophia Graziano surpassed 100 career saves in Cardinal Mooney's 16-4 win over Poland

Sophia Graziano, Cardinal Mooney

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney rolled past Poland 16-4 in girls’ lacrosse action on Wednesday night.

Sophia Graziano surpassed 100 career saves, finishing with six saves in the win for the Cardinals.

Angelina Rotunno led Mooney with six goals in the victory. Annie Daprile added four goals, while Ava Szalay added two.

Anna Wollet had a goal with six assists. Ella Szalay had a goal and two assists.

Taylor Creighton and Lucy Graziano each had a goal and an assist.

Cardinal Mooney improves to 12-2 overall on the season. The Cardinals return to action at home on Thursday night against Copley at 6 p.m. on senior night.

