Mooney impresses at Louisville; Hergenrother goes for 27

Mick Hergenrother scored 21 points in the first half

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Mooney has posted three wins in a row after Tuesday night’s 60-48 victory at Louisville.

The Cardinals are now 12-4 overall.

Mick Hergenrother led all scorers with a game-high 27 points. Number 22 went for 21 in the first half. Thomas Fire and Mike Pelini tallied 13 and 12 points respectively.

Mooney will look to continue their winning streak when they welcome East and Canton Central Catholic on Friday and Saturday this weekend.

Junior Tyler Boldon led Louisville with 10 points.

The Leopards (8-8) will travel to Orrville on Wednesday to meet the Red Riders before seeing Massillon on Friday.

2021 Post-Season

Division II – Northeast 2 District

NDCL at Louisville, Feb. 23

Winner to play either Girard/Salem in the Sectional Championship on Feb. 26

Division III – Northeast 2 District

Cardinal Mooney (#2) will play host to either Columbiana/Mineral Ridge on Feb. 26 in Sectional Championship