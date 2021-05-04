Mooney holds off Solon in girls lacrosse; Cardinals record 11th win

Cardinal Mooney improves to 11-2 overall on the season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney edged Solon 12-11 in girls’ high school lacrosse action Tuesday night.

Angelina Rotunno led the way for the Cardinals with five goals and two assists.

Anna Wollet and Annie Daprile added three goals apiece. Sophia Sdregas rounded out the scoring with one goal.

Ava Szalay led the Mooney defense with six draw controls and five ground balls.

Goalie Sophia Graziano had six saves for the Cardinals in the win.

Cardinal Mooney improves to 11-2 overall on the season. The Cardinals return to action on Wednesday at Poland at 6 p.m.