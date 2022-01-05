YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney topped Ursuline 49-36 in Steel Valley Conference girls basketball action Wednesday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights of the Cardinals and Irish.

Alaina Scavina led the way for Mooney with a game-high 23 points. Olivia Rouser tallied 11 while Maria Fire also reached double figures with 10.

Ursuline was led by Alayna Smith and Lily Scott who finished with 11 points apiece.

With the win, Cardinal Mooney improves to 5-6 overall. The Cardinals return to action Saturday afternoon at Chaney.

Ursuline drops to 2-7 on the season. The Irish will host East on Saturday.